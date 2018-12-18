Kion Group’s (KGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.85 ($76.57).

Shares of KGX opened at €42.96 ($49.95) on Monday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

