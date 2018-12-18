Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 56,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

