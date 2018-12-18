Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,432 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aetna by 1,290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Aetna by 1,696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AET opened at $212.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $213.36.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

