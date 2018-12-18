Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Position Trimmed by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 441.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

