Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $80.25 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601,339 shares during the period. JD.Com accounts for about 6.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $80,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1,497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. Macquarie set a $35.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on JD.Com to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

JD stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,135.00 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

