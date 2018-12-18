Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 82,393 Shares of 51job, Inc. (JOBS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,393 shares during the quarter. 51job makes up approximately 2.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $34,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised 51job from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

JOBS opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.26. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $114.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 38.26%.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

