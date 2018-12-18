Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Director Mary Ann Deacon Purchases 1,000 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Mary Ann Deacon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,313.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Ann Deacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Mary Ann Deacon purchased 6,750 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $111,442.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $690.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

