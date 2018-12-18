Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. FIG Partners upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In related news, insider Thomas Shara acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Deacon acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $111,442.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,851.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $206,693 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBAI opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 26.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

