Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research note released on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,150 ($15.03).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 982.67 ($12.84).

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 827.60 ($10.81) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900.20 ($11.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,141 ($14.91).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 30.30 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 29.60 ($0.39) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

