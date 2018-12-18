Latrobe Magnesium Limited (LMG) Insider John Lee Purchases 1,589,875 Shares

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) insider John Lee acquired 1,589,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,719.00 ($9,020.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Latrobe Magnesium Company Profile

Latrobe Magnesium Limited develops magnesium production plant through combined hydromet extraction process in Australia. The company holds interests in the Latrobe magnesium project located in the Latrobe Valley in Victoria. It intends to harvest magnesium metal from industrial fly ash, which is a waste product of brown coal power generation.

