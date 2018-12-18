Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (VOOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,861,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000.

BMV VOOG opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $149.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.3888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

