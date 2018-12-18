Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 94,603 Shares of istar Inc (STAR)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,603 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in istar were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of istar by 124.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 260,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 144,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in istar by 170.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in istar by 160.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 109,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in istar by 13.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 44,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get istar alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of istar stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $682.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.91.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). istar had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $122.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss acquired 4,000 shares of istar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,967.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,200 shares of istar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $145,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,456,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,973,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,601 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 94,603 Shares of istar Inc (STAR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/laurion-capital-management-lp-sells-94603-shares-of-istar-inc-star.html.

istar Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.