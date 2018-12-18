Lawrence W. Stranghoener Acquires 10,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER) Stock

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener purchased 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE GER opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 247,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

