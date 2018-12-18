Lee Enterprises (LEE) and Tribune Publishing (TPCO) Head to Head Review

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) and Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Tribune Publishing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Enterprises 8.41% -40.17% 3.46% Tribune Publishing 18.92% 6.90% 2.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Tribune Publishing shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tribune Publishing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Tribune Publishing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Enterprises $543.96 million 0.20 $45.77 million N/A N/A Tribune Publishing $1.52 billion 0.30 $5.53 million $1.08 11.94

Lee Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tribune Publishing.

Risk and Volatility

Lee Enterprises has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tribune Publishing has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lee Enterprises and Tribune Publishing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Tribune Publishing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tribune Publishing beats Lee Enterprises on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West, and West regions of the United States. It publishes 47 daily newspapers with 0.8 million circulation units, as well as Sunday newspapers with 1.2 million circulation units; and 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications in 22 states with print and related digital operations. The company also offers retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1890 and is based in Davenport, Iowa.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses. In addition, it offers TCA, a syndication and licensing business that provides daily news service and syndicated premium content to 1,700 media and digital information publishers; and forsalebyowner.com, a national consumer-to-consumer focused real estate Website. The company was formerly known as tronc, Inc. and changed its name to Tribune Publishing Company in October 2018. Tribune Publishing Company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

