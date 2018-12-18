Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $4.13 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,181,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

