Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Stake Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,696,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $132,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

