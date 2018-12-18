Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.16

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 56504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on LILAK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $925.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.16” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/liberty-latin-america-lilak-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-16-16.html.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.