Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.63 for the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

LGND stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.56. 483,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $131.23 and a 52 week high of $278.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 73.78% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $45.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

LGND has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. HC Wainwright set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.43.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.88, for a total value of $3,286,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,863,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,095.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,135. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

