Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,498,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,721,000 after buying an additional 5,760,379 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Metlife by 3,665.6% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 941,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after buying an additional 916,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 23.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,581,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter worth $36,988,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 829.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 775,120 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/lincluden-management-ltd-cuts-position-in-metlife-inc-met.html.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.