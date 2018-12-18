Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in ABB Ltd (ABB)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ABB by 471.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 146,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 120,884 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 231.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 332,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.34.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

