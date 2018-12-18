LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $35,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,530,000 after buying an additional 394,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,469,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,279,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,752,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,632,000 after buying an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 599,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,871,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $169,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,300. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/livanova-plc-livn-stake-lowered-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.