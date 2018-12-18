LivePerson (LPSN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on LivePerson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.67 and a beta of 1.12. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 36,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $809,007.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eran Vanounou sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

