Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 146.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 40,517,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,596,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,907,000 after buying an additional 801,872 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 16,884,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,328,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,925,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,720,000 after buying an additional 443,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,426,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

