Loews Co. (L) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). Loews had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

In related news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $32,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $109,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

