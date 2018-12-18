Loom Network (LOOM) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $25.90 million and $2.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Hotbit, DEx.top and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.02254730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00150069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00186343 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027034 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027128 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,930,905 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinbe, DEx.top, Binance, IDEX, Bitbns, Hotbit, LATOKEN, DragonEX, YoBit, CoinExchange, Allbit, DDEX, Tidex, GOPAX, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.