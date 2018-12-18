LPL Financial LLC Has $8.87 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 28.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,064,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,808,000 after buying an additional 5,385,333 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3,774.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,185,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,072 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth about $12,580,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 375.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 196,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 35.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 181,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $0.4501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

