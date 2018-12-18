LPL Financial LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 151,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 97,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XEL opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $54.11.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

