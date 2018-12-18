Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Ever-Glory International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 12.63% 30.28% 22.92% Ever-Glory International Group 2.84% 12.52% 5.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Ever-Glory International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $2.65 billion 5.94 $258.66 million $2.59 45.90 Ever-Glory International Group $415.58 million 0.15 $12.45 million N/A N/A

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Ever-Glory International Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lululemon Athletica and Ever-Glory International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 0 9 24 0 2.73 Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus price target of $157.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Ever-Glory International Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats and equipment, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 28, 2018, it operated 404 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Japan, Ireland, South Korea, Germany, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and idole brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,400 stores, including 79 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

