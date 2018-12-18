Luminex (LMNX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.35. Luminex has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.05 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 7,572.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

