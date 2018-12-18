M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 4,037 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,661,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,238,000 after buying an additional 311,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,137,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 642,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,860,000 after buying an additional 251,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after buying an additional 116,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 146,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $29.02 on Tuesday.

