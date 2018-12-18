M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 9,668 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

