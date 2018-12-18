Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $105,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WP. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 19.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

WP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Worldpay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on Worldpay from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Worldpay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In other Worldpay news, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $2,915,963.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Worldpay Inc has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

