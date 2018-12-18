Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $77.87 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 261.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 973,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 704,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $77,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 282.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,267.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $58.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

