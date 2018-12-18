Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $95.05 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,435,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,870 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $95,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 8.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $289,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,143,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.65 per share, with a total value of $103,175.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $945,604.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,507. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

