Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 24,788 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $70,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 77.4% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 178,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 77,901 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 70,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

