MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MACOM is currently benefiting from its strong momentum in the data center space. The company’s robust 100 GB Ethernet connectivity is expected to continue aiding its performance in this market. Moreover, rising CapEx by cloud service providers remains a major positive. Additionally, growing 5G spending by the network operators should benefit the company’s position in the telecom space. Further, technical advancements in the areas of radar and threat protection are acting as a tailwind. Also, MACOM's solid cost-cutting measures will also aid its margin expansion. However, ban on ZTE shipments imposed by U.S. Government is a matter of concern. Also, leveraged balance sheet is a headwind. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of MTSI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,358. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.21. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $151.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Mcmullan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,561 shares in the company, valued at $888,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alex Behfar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $103,154.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,116.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,043 shares of company stock worth $459,764. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,015,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 127.0% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 1,911,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 246,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

