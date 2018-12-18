Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,733 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $149,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 target price on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Barnes Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

B stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $45,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

