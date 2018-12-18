Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,869,127 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,731,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869,127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $109,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,004,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 407,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 716,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 519,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.97.

VLY opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $13.38.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $245.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

In other news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,883.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

