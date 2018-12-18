MAG Silver (MAG) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 124.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

