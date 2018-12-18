Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) Major Shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp Buys 515,000 Shares

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp acquired 515,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $3,605,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MX opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.45. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 87.7% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 760,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $2,384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 97.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 251,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

