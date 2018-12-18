Maiden (MHLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.68

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 4703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maiden in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Maiden alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 58.17% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $556.37 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Karen Schmitt sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,794.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth about $7,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,537,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 807,507 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Capital Returns Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden during the third quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 3,571.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 375,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 365,044 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/maiden-mhld-sets-new-1-year-low-at-1-68.html.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.