Man Group plc Buys 71,100 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,707,000 after buying an additional 302,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,460,000 after buying an additional 261,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,572,000 after buying an additional 214,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 324,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 195,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,703,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,261,000 after buying an additional 135,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $104.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $256.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

In other news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $967,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,157,280.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $99.00 to $100.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/man-group-plc-buys-71100-shares-of-equity-lifestyle-properties-inc-els.html.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 22, 2018, we own or have an interest in 411 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,847 sites.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.