Man Group plc Grows Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 134.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,167 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $21,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc acquired 192,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

