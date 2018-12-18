Man Group plc Sells 195,168 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,185 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 195,168 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 226.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Peabody Energy by 87.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 875,495 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $31,201,000 after buying an additional 408,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Peabody Energy by 263.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,283 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BTU. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $112,437.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Man Group plc Sells 195,168 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/man-group-plc-sells-195168-shares-of-peabody-energy-co-btu.html.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.