Mark Dixon Buys 3,000,689 Shares of Iwg Plc (IWG) Stock

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) insider Mark Dixon acquired 3,000,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £6,091,398.67 ($7,959,491.27).

On Friday, December 14th, Mark Dixon acquired 30,946 shares of IWG stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £62,510.92 ($81,681.59).

On Wednesday, December 12th, Mark Dixon acquired 2,573,817 shares of IWG stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £5,224,848.51 ($6,827,190.00).

On Friday, October 26th, Mark Dixon bought 4,304,948 shares of IWG stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £9,858,330.92 ($12,881,655.46).

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.71) on Tuesday. Iwg Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 392 ($5.12).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut IWG to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IWG to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut IWG to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 212 ($2.77).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces and workshops.

