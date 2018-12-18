Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 79,299 Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $359,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $600,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,996 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $934.99 million, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.58. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XENT. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/marshall-wace-llp-buys-shares-of-79299-intersect-ent-inc-xent.html.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.