Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Talos Energy Inc (TALO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,449,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,277,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Juneau bought 12,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal P. Goldman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,299 shares of company stock worth $639,169. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TALO. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE:TALO opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $980.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.69). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $282.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

