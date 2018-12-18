Marshall Wace LLP Sells 159,622 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,622 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,553,000 after buying an additional 5,270,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,260,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,170,000 after buying an additional 5,189,512 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,513,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,684,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,827,000 after buying an additional 3,889,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,200 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $29.63.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/marshall-wace-llp-sells-159622-shares-of-centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp.html.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.