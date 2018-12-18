Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 977,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avon Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,791,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avon Products by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 800,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avon Products by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avon Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Avon Products by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,625,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of AVP stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $782.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Avon Products had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/marshall-wace-llp-takes-position-in-avon-products-inc-avp.html.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.