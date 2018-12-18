Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 12,761 Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNHY opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 29,580 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,918.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 21,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $1,138,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Sun Hydraulics to $46.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Hydraulics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

